WHO optimistic that Covid pandemic may end in 2022

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 488.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.14 million and vaccinations to over 10.88 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 488,346,479 and 6,142,805, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,884,874,168.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,103,665 and 980,624, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,024,440.

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Rome, Italy,

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (29,951,670) France (25,803,173), Germany (21,394,747), the UK (21,309,769), Russia (17,583,111), Turkey (14,860,560), Italy (14,642,354), South Korea (13,375,818) and Spain (11,508,309), the CSSE figures showed.

Representational ImagePixabay

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (660,022), India (521,129), Russia (361,348), Mexico (322,948), Peru (212,207), the UK (165,977), Italy (159,383), Indonesia (155,089), France (143,307), Iran (140,204), Colombia (139,321), Germany (129,708), Argentina (128,019), Poland (115,173), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,218).

