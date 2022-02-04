The global coronavirus caseload has topped 387.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.71 million and vaccinations to over 10 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 387,549,471 and 5,710,191, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,009,952,737.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 75,954,167 and 896,496, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (41,803,318 infections and 498,983 deaths), followed by Brazil (25,820,745 infections and 629,301 deaths).

Turkey adds 107,530 new cases

Turkey has reported 107,530 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the country to 11,940,695. The death toll from the virus in Turkey on Thursday rose by 233 to 88,064, while 88,014 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 455,463 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on Jan. 14, 2021. It has so far administered over 142.52 million doses including the third booster jabs.

More than 57.46 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 52.46 million have taken their second doses.

Other countries

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (20,274,710), the UK (17,631,392), Russia (11,936,064), Turkey (11,833,165), Italy (11,235,745), Germany (10,303,972), Spain (10,125,348), Argentina (8,472,848), Iran (6,446,404) and Colombia (5,916,825), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (325,986), Mexico (306,920), Peru (205,985), the UK (157,938), Italy (147,320), Indonesia (144,320), Colombia (134,781), France (132,847), Iran (132,563), Argentina (121,834), Germany (118,219), Ukraine (107,303) and Poland (105,753).