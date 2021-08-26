The global coronavirus caseload has topped 213.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.46 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.03 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 213,809,638, 4,461,819 and 5,035,870,728, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 38,217,956 and 632,223, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,512,366 cases.

On Thursday, India reported a huge jump in its cases at 46,164 new Covid cases, around 22 per cent jump in the last 24 hours. A total of 607 deaths were also reported in the time span, pushing the total death count in India at 4,36,365, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

UK records another 35,847 coronavirus cases

As 35,847 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,590,747, the official figures released on Wednesday revealed another worrying development.

The country also reported another 149 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,003. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, reports said.

According to a press release from the ZOE COVID symptom study, which involved more than 1.2 million test results and participants, the initial protection against infection a month after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine was 88 per cent, while after five to six months this fell to 74 per cent.

Meanwhile, protection from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine fell to 77 per cent just one month after the second dose. It decreased to 67 per cent after four to five months. "A reasonable worst-case scenario could see protection below 50 percent for the elderly and healthcare workers by winter," said Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist at the Study.

Nearly 88 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 77 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

Other nations

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,645,537), France (6,757,783), Russia (6,709,605), the UK (6,621,762), Turkey (6,273,651), Argentina (5,155,079), Colombia (4,897,150), Spain (4,815,205), Iran (4,796,377), Italy (4,502,396), Indonesia (4,026,837), Germany (3,901,978) and Mexico (3,249,878), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 576,645 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (435,758), Mexico (254,466), Peru (197,944), Russia (175,328), the UK (132,323), Italy (128,914), Indonesia (129,293), Colombia (124,474), France (114,119), Argentina (110,966) and Iran (104,022).