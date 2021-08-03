The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 198.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.23 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.14 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 198,861,345, 4,234,771 and 4,145,739,667, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 35,129,562 and 613,670, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,695,958 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,953,501), Russia (6,230,482), France (6,218,526), the UK (5,929,880), Turkey (5,770,833), Argentina (4,947,030), Colombia (4,801,050), Spain (4,502,983), Italy (4,358,533), Iran (3,940,708), Germany (3,779,797) and Indonesia (3,462,800), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 557,223 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (424,773), Mexico (241,034), Peru (196,438), Russia (157,496), the UK (130,039), Italy (128,088), Colombia (121,216)), France (112,107) and Argentina (106,045).

UK reports 21,952 new cases

Britain has reported another 21,952 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,902,354, according to official figures released Monday.

The country also recorded another 24 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,743. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest development came as supermarkets, emergency services, public transport and postal deliveries had all been hit by staff shortages due to a record number of people told to isolate by the app.

England recently lifted most Covid-19 restrictions as part of the final step of the roadmap out of the lockdown. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the US as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.