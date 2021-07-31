The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 197.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.20 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.04 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 197,276,917, 4,207,236 and 4,042,614,173, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,943,203 and 613,006, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,572,344 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,880,273), France (6,166,592), Russia (6,161,985), the UK (5,857,558), Turkey (5,704,713), Argentina (4,919,408), Colombia (4,776,291), Spain (4,447,044), Italy (4,343,519), Iran (3,851,162), Germany (3,774,918) and Indonesia (3,372,374), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 555,460 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (423,217), Mexico (239,997), Peru (196,214), Russia (155,180), the UK (129,877), Italy (128,047), Colombia (120,432), France (112,011) and Argentina (105,586).

Myanmar reports 5K new cases

Myanmar reported 5,127 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 294,460 so far. With 390 new deaths, the death toll was recorded at 8,942 while the number of recoveries reached 205,677.

As part of the measures to cut the chain of Covid-19 infections, the Ministry has imposed a stay-at-home order in 108 townships across the country.

Canada on guard fearing new surge

As of Friday afternoon, Canada reported a cumulative total of 1,430,289 Covid-19 cases, including 26,589 deaths, according to CTV. So far, 80.5 per cent of those eligible have received the first dose in Canada, while 65.8 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

The PHAC warned that if community-wide contact rates increase too quickly with ongoing reopening efforts, the long-term forecast indicates Canada could experience a "stronger resurgence" of the virus.

The Delta variant "underscores the need for high vaccination coverage and continued caution as restrictions are eased," according to the modelling, which predicts that in the short term, the case count will continue to increase, meaning the country could see between 2,700 and 11,800 new cases over the next week or so.