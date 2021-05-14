The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 160.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.34 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 160,825,974 and 3,340,130, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,852,543 and 584,478, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 23,703,665 cases.

India Covid numbers

India on Friday reported 3,43,144 new Covid cases and 4,000 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. In the past 22 days India's daily Covid tally has plateaued over the 300,000-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight.

On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,40,46,809 with 37,04,893 active cases and 2,62,317 deaths so far.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,92,98,584 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 20,27,162 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested up to May 13 for Covid-19. Of these 18,75,515 samples were tested on Thursday.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,433,989), France (5,902,343), Turkey (5,083,996), Russia (4,857,303), the UK (4,460,405), Italy (4,139,160), Spain (3,598,452), Germany (3,578,125), Argentina (3,242,103) and Colombia (3,067,879), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 430,417 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (258,317), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,912), Italy (123,745), Russia (112,795) and France (107,411).