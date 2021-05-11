The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 158.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.29 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. In terms of infections, India follows the US in second place with 22,662,575 cases.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 158,616,506 and 3,299,447 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,743,117 and 582,140, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India record

India recorded 3,29,942 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 3,876 fatalities, the health ministry of India said on Tuesday. In the past 19 days, India's daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 13 days. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,29,92,517 with 37,15,221 active cases and a total of 2,49,992 deaths so far.

The other worst countries with over 3 million case are Brazil (15,209,990), France (5,841,593), Turkey (5,044,936), Russia (4,832,959), the UK (4,452,956), Italy (4,116,287), Spain (3,581,392), Germany (3,538,208)), Argentina (3,165,121) and Colombia (3,015,301), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 422,229 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (246,116), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,870), Italy (123,031), Russia (111,740) and France (106,845).