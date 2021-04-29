The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 149.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.14 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 149,197,932 and 3,146,284, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,229,327 and 574,326, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,997,267 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,521,289), France (5,626,985), Turkey (4,751,026), Russia (4,732,981), the UK (4,427,446), Italy (3,994,894), Spain (3,504,799), Germany (3,351,014), Argentina (2,928,890), Colombia (2,824,626), Poland (2,776,927), Iran (2,459,906) and Mexico (2,336,944), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 398,185 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (215,918), India (201,187), the UK (127,734), Italy (120,256), Russia (107,547), France (104,077), Germany (82,395), Spain (77,943), Colombia (72,725), Iran (70,966), Poland (66,533), Argentina (62,947), Peru (60,416) and South Africa (54,285).