The Global Country of World Peace? Heard this name ever? Well, this is a borderless country formed with an intention to bring together – peace loving and harmonious people all across the world. The country was founded by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi on October 7, 2000. The country's biggest leader is neurologist Tony Nader.

Tony Nader was appointed as the "First Sovereign Ruler of the Global Country of World Peace" in 2000 by the Maharishi. In 2002, GCWP was launched in Iowa, USA.

Currency

The bearer bond and local currency of the country is called – Raam. The currency gets used in Iowa and Netherlands. 1 Raam is equivalent to 10 Euros in Europe and 10 dollars in US. Raam is issued in denominations of 1, 5 and 10 Raam.

Peace palaces

The GCWP has built several "peace palaces" in US cities for teaching purposes. It is in these palaces that the GCWP countrymen learn about ayurvedic treatments, herbal supplements, transcendental meditation and more. In their appearances, these white buildings have a hint of temples in them. Peace palaces have been built in cities like - Bethesda, Maryland, Houston and Austin, Texas, Fairfield, Iowa, St. Paul, Minnesota and Lexington, Kentucky.