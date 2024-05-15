Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has become a global icon, after making a striking presence at Met Gala, the actor then made their way to Gucci Cruise 2025. She looked stunning and breathtakingly in a strapless gown.

On Tuesday evening Alia took to her Instagram and shared a new set of pictures she clicked at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show in London. Alia was the brand ambassador of Gucci, she attended the event on Monday evening and returned to Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

Alia drops jaw-dropping net set of pics from Gucci cruise show

In the pictures shared by Alia, she is seen standing in front of a bookshelf. In another image, she can be seen posing on the streets of London. She also shared a collage featuring herself, Demi Moore and others.

Sharing the pictures, Alia simply wrote, "Gucci Cruise '25."

Alia's mother Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "Hello little doll" and dropped a series of heart emojis.

Alia's mother-in-law actor Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart and a hi-five emoji.

Shibani Dandekar wrote, "This is just" and dropped a series of fire emojis. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Love it."

Take a look here:

At the Gucci Cruise 2025 show, Alia wore a dark purple off-shoulder dress and paired it with black high heels and a black leather purse. She tied her hair in a slick ponytail and completed her look with a maroon lip colour.

Netizens couldn't help praising her lip colour and also lauded her for donning a darker shade as it suited her the best.

A section of fans was quick to compare Alia Bhatt's dark lip colour with her old statement, wherein she said, Ranbir doesn't like her wearing darker shades and tells her to wipe it off.

A user wrote, "She looks stunning, a bit of weight looks great on her. Karan Johar admitted that he caused some of Alia's disordered relationship with eating in his book, I hope she is doing better now.."

Another mentioned, "That wine/ blood red lippy suits her ... maybe she shouldn't " JUST WIPE IT OFF" and wear it more.."

The third one said, "FINALLYYY....a dark lipstick on Alia. It's a blue moon.."

When Alia said Ranbir doesn't like her wearing lipstick

In a video, Alia showed that instead of gliding the lipstick on her lips. She said, "Because one thing my husband...when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well... he would be like 'wipe that off, wipe that off' because he loves the natural colour of my lips."

Work Front

Alia will be seen in Jigra, which she co-produced along with Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.