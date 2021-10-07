Entrepreneurship is defined by the quality and persistence with which we implement business methods. Pursuing his education at VIT University, Suraj Beera has been partnering with numerous paid collaborations with companies such as Audi, BMW, and Pepsi on Instagram at his page "aliveisawesome" as a Digital creator and Travel Filmmaker, which has helped him to develop his skill sets and boost his profession. He aided such businesses by creating advertisements. One of his biggest accomplishments was serving as a representative for the Harvard Asian Conference 2021, he claims. He appealed to the movement of hazardous gas companies to the outskirts in his city. Around 2,54,000 individuals signed the petition.

So, what prompted him to start his own business? What are his two new businesses in India's tech and market sectors?

Your Diet Manager is the first.

This is essentially an online website with top dieticians, a blog and recipes, diet consultations, online diet plans, and an organic store, as well as a free consultation service via searching the problem the customer wants in the data provided, which is mostly error-free and will be practically implemented to the greatest extent possible.

We are not taking care of our food intake owing to appropriate lack of advice of dieticians in our contemporary world where we have very limited time and a lot of health problems have been discovered for various age groups and right intake of food is extremely important.

We have seen dieticians and fitness trainers only for celebrities and the wealthy, but not for regular people, so we decided to create a good website that provides diet solutions, help, and guidance to all age groups free of charge online based on their health problems, age, condition, or the exercises they are performing, as well as an online diet store that allows everyone to get fresh organic foods.

It is quite important and beneficial for many individuals of this generation, as health and diet are critical factors, and we cannot immediately see a doctor or obtain the suggested food.

It is primarily designed for all age groups and genders, as well as for women's health, senior people, athletes, diabetic patients, and various keto diet programs as prescribed by the dietician consultant. It also includes all social media handles and a live chat stream for customers' convenience.

It is user-friendly and appropriate for people of all ages. It saves a lot of money and time, and it aids in the development of a better lifestyle.