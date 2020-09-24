The terrorist was identified as Irfan Ahmad Dar resident of Gadikal who had joined the terrorist outfit on August 20th this year.

According to local reports, a police official said that a civilian was brought to the encounter site to persuade the hiding terrorist but he refused to surrender. He was given a chance four times but denied all.

Civilians safely evacuated during the Tral encounter

Earlier, a joint team of Police and Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Machoma Tral. As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter

"Encounter at Machama in Tral has concluded without any collateral damage. Arms and ammunition recovered. Search is still going on," the Kashmir Zone Police said.