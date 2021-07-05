Rameshchandra Fefar was an unknown, ordinary former Gujarat government employee until a certain letter written by him made him the toast of social media. In his letter dated July 1 addressed to Secretary, Water Resources Department, Fefar has made the ordinary request for gratuity in a rather extraordinary way.

Claiming to be a, 'Kalki avatar or the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu' Fefar has asked for his gratuity to be released immediately by threatening the state with drought. He said he would bring a severe drought on Earth by using his, "divine powers."

Lord Vishnu would have definitely liked to sue Rameshchandra Fefar from Gujarat on counts more than one. But in the absence, social media is definitely taking his case with memes.

In the letter, Fefar has also stated that "demons sitting in the government" are harassing him by withholding his Rs 16 lakh gratuity and another Rs 16 lakh as the salary of one year.

It's happened earlier too

Fefar was earlier granted premature retirement from government service for his long term absence from the office. He was posted as the superintendent engineer with Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency of the state's Water Resources Department, which looks after the resettlement and rehabilitation of families affected by the Narmada Dam project.

Fefar was also served a show cause notice in 2018 for attending the office for only 16 days in eight months. "He insists that he should be paid only because he is an incarnation of Kalki and was working to bring rain on the earth," said Secretary (Water Resources) MK Jadav, while further calling him, "full of nonsense."

The government had approved his premature retirement considering his mental condition as a special case. Added Jadav, "There was an inquiry after he made the claim (of being the Kalki avatar) last time. Normally a person facing inquiry does not get premature retirement."

The letter also notes that, "There was not a single drought for even a year in the country. India reaped a profit of Rs 20 lakh crore due to good rainfall over the last twenty years. Despite this, the demons sitting in the government are harassing me. Because of this, I am going to bring severe drought across the globe this year. That is because I am the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu and I rule the earth in Satuyug."

Well, some are truly amused

While no one denied the Gujarat man his rightful due to his own salary and gratuity, the method of asking was not in good taste. Drought has serious complications in an agrarian economy where lands and livelihoods of millions of farmers are at risk.

Pushed to the corner, but threatening others with the same consequences, defeats the very purpose of fighting for his rights, observed a post. One social media user joked while wishing, he had the, "same confidence in life."

"In Kalyug even Lord Vishnu has to worry about gratuity/PF," commented another. Many others pointed out that dry weather is anyway predicted for the state of Gujarat and Rajasthan ahead.