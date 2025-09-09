Jailed Kannada actor Darshan, embroiled in a high-profile murder case, has made a desperate plea to the court, requesting "a drop of poison" to end his suffering. Currently held in Bengaluru Central Prison, Darshan is accused of orchestrating the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy.

During a video conference with the trial court, Darshan expressed his distress, stating, "It has been more than a month since I saw sunlight, and my hands are affected by fungus. Hence, please pass an order to give me poison in court." His emotional appeal highlighted the harsh conditions he claims to be enduring in prison.

The court proceedings have set September 19 as the date for framing charges in the case, emphasizing the need to expedite the investigation of witnesses. This case has attracted significant attention, especially after the Supreme Court overturned the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Darshan. The Supreme Court criticized the High Court for its approach, suggesting that the decision on bail was made as if it were determining conviction or acquittal.

The Supreme Court's involvement in this case has been pivotal, as it questioned the High Court's decision-making process and emphasized the need for judicial accountability. The apex court highlighted a prima facie misuse of judicial power, noting that such errors might be acceptable from a lower court judge but not from a High Court judge. This intervention underscores the importance of maintaining judicial integrity and ensuring that legal proceedings are conducted fairly and without bias.

The case dates back to June 9, 2024, when 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, was found dead on a flyover in Bengaluru. Allegations suggest that Renukaswamy was kidnapped and murdered at Darshan's behest due to his alleged harassment of Darshan's female friend, Pavitra Gowda. The incident reportedly took place in Pattangere village, Bengaluru, where Renukaswamy was allegedly beaten to death, with Darshan being informed of his death via WhatsApp.

In a related development, the 57th Sessions Court in Bengaluru recently rejected the bail petition of Pavitra Gowda, Darshan's partner and the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. Her counsel argued that the chargesheet was filed under outdated legal codes, but the prosecution countered that the case should proceed under the existing legal framework. The court dismissed her petition, expressing displeasure over the arguments presented in her favour.

