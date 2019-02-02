Gisele Bundchen is spilling the beans about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio and we have to say the details are surprising to say the least.

In a new interview with Porter magazine, the Brazilian beauty shared some shocking new details of their relationship. "No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I'd chosen not to look at," she said, of their split. "Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."

The former Victoria's Secret angel and the Oscar-winning actor apparently dated from 2000-2005, and she also previously touched upon their relationship via in her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

Gisele Bundchen also shared some intimate details about herself in the interview. Apparently, she also touched upon the topic a number of stars have been addressing lately: anxiety. "When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn't even feel like I could share with anyone," she said. "I thought maybe I don't have the right, everybody is going through so many difficult things in the world, and I don't have the right to feel this way. So I'd suppress it, and the more I suppressed it, the bigger it became," she said.

"It is now become a tradition for Gisele to let Tom do what he needs to do for the week leading to the Super Bowl," a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife exclusively. "She handles all the family business, makes sure the kids are taken care of, and everything is prepared on that end of things so Tom can only focus on the team and the game. He loves how much she steps up during Super Bowl week, because it makes his life so much easier because he never has to worry about outside distractions."

We wish Gisele Bundchen well.