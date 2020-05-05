Girls Locker Room: Grabbing the eyeballs of many, yesterday the screenshot of an Instagram group named 'Bois Locker Room' was released in which boys from Delhi were seen objectifying women and talking about raping them. After the chat was exposed by a South Delhi girl on Twitter, Delhi Police has arrested the school student.

Now, the 'girl' version of the Boys Locker Room is making the headlines when some of the secret chats have been shared on Instagram, which highlights a group were girls are objectifying boys in a sexual manner. The alleged women-only group is reportedly run by girls and allegedly talks about men in a disrespectful manner.

A woman has shared screenshots on the platform claiming that there's another group run by girls that sexualise and materialise boys.

This has stirred a debate on Twitter and people are demanding similar kinds of punishment for the girls involved in these chats.

From calling guys 'Maal' to objectifying the body of a girl, some seriously disturbing messages that have been exchanged on the group. Some of the demeaning messages from the Girls locker room chat read, "His d*ick, his back, or think he's a gay, I wanted to f*ck him the moment he started walking. I wanna lick him. I want him for dinner tomorrow. Yum."

International Business Times, India couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the chats.

His d*ick, his back, if a boy doesn't respond to your hot pics, think he's a gay, I wanted to f*ck him the moment he started walking. I wanna lick him. I want him for dinner tomorrow. Yum.



Decide pic.twitter.com/jjBhiRk7TF — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 5, 2020

This is pathetic, disgusting and outrageous.

These girls should be booked under same section and dealt with in similar way as #boyslockeroom accused are .

A girl can cry when attacked by a boy and do the same thing with boys is not acceptable at all. #girlslockerroom https://t.co/aa6CNjRRyn — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) May 5, 2020

For all sharing #girlslockerroom chats: Yes, it is equally terrible if girls have such groups. And no, they do not justify or make the #boyslockerroom chats less horrifying.



We SHOULD have more conversation about male harassment, but not ONLY as a reaction to female harassment. — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) May 5, 2020

I do want a case to be filed against all these girls of #girlslockerroom just the way it happened for those boys

Yasss, All the people out there, where r y'all now??? Can't see much talks happening regarding this.......

Save the men. Oh Lord. Men are not safe in today's world. — Manisha Kaushik (@TheMoleLady_) May 5, 2020

Disclaimer: This article is based on threads, screenshots and reactions from Twitter and Instagram pages of various social media users who were the first few to leak the lewd conversations of 'Girls locker room'.