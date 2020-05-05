Girls Locker Room: Grabbing the eyeballs of many, yesterday the screenshot of an Instagram group named 'Bois Locker Room' was released in which boys from Delhi were seen objectifying women and talking about raping them. After the chat was exposed by a South Delhi girl on Twitter, Delhi Police has arrested the school student.
Now, the 'girl' version of the Boys Locker Room is making the headlines when some of the secret chats have been shared on Instagram, which highlights a group were girls are objectifying boys in a sexual manner. The alleged women-only group is reportedly run by girls and allegedly talks about men in a disrespectful manner.
A woman has shared screenshots on the platform claiming that there's another group run by girls that sexualise and materialise boys.
I did my research. Hope that you understand the situation too. Whatever the guys did on the group chat has been happening on a girls group chat too. They send dick pictures, body shame and all the same bullshit whatever the guys did. Don’t “men are bad” me Cause now you know the reality and you cannot hide from it.
This has stirred a debate on Twitter and people are demanding similar kinds of punishment for the girls involved in these chats.
#GirlsLockerRoom So seems like it’s not just men and boys that are misogynistic and sexist but women and girls seem to be the same. There seems to be a ‘Girls Locker Room’ and not just a ‘Boys Locker Room’. The girls in this group are sending photos of other girls without their consent and are sexualising and objectifying them massively. It’s just sad that people in school are used to doing this and think that this humor. This needs to get out. Everyone needs to speak up. This is unacceptable. Being misogynistic whether you’re a man or woman is messed up. Sexualising and Objectifying women is not cool. It is CRIMINAL to do that. WHAT IS WRONG WITH EVERYONE?!? The same girls who were abusing men and women both for sexualising and objectifying are doing the SAME. THIS IS MASSIVE. NEEDS TO BE SHARED EVERYWHERE. #boyslockerroom @delhi.police @swati_maliwal
From calling guys 'Maal' to objectifying the body of a girl, some seriously disturbing messages that have been exchanged on the group. Some of the demeaning messages from the Girls locker room chat read, "His d*ick, his back, or think he's a gay, I wanted to f*ck him the moment he started walking. I wanna lick him. I want him for dinner tomorrow. Yum."
International Business Times, India couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the chats.
His d*ick, his back, if a boy doesn't respond to your hot pics, think he's a gay, I wanted to f*ck him the moment he started walking. I wanna lick him. I want him for dinner tomorrow. Yum.— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 5, 2020
Now here's the #GirlsLockerRoom chats
Sexualization? Assault? Objectification?
Decide pic.twitter.com/jjBhiRk7TF
This is pathetic, disgusting and outrageous.— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) May 5, 2020
These girls should be booked under same section and dealt with in similar way as #boyslockeroom accused are .
A girl can cry when attacked by a boy and do the same thing with boys is not acceptable at all. #girlslockerroom https://t.co/aa6CNjRRyn
For all sharing #girlslockerroom chats: Yes, it is equally terrible if girls have such groups. And no, they do not justify or make the #boyslockerroom chats less horrifying.— Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) May 5, 2020
We SHOULD have more conversation about male harassment, but not ONLY as a reaction to female harassment.
What about this @ReallySwara #girlslockerroom and please don't say it's her choice Share two aspects of the story not one #fakefeminism #swarabhaskar https://t.co/sqyoMeessU pic.twitter.com/7DtWdwzSj7— Aashu Dubey (@imaashu_) May 5, 2020
I do want a case to be filed against all these girls of #girlslockerroom just the way it happened for those boys— Manisha Kaushik (@TheMoleLady_) May 5, 2020
Yasss, All the people out there, where r y'all now??? Can't see much talks happening regarding this.......
Save the men. Oh Lord. Men are not safe in today's world.
