Popular power couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally taken the plunge and decided to profess their love for one another. The couple reportedly got engaged last month in an intimate ceremony, and now they have openly indulged in PDA.

At the recent success party of Rashmika Mandanna's film Girlfriend, her actor-boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda was a special guest at the event.

Vijay Deverakonda gives "fiancée" Rashmika Mandanna a kiss

Although the couple arrived with their respective teams, when Rashmika and Vijay met, Vijay kissed his lady love's hand, which left her blushing. The adorable gesture of love had everyone gushing over the duo. Not just the hand kiss, Vijay also heaped praises on Rashmika, leaving her teary-eyed.

Several fan videos have surfaced online, showing Rashmika and Vijay showcasing their close bond and the deep mutual admiration they share for one another.

Speaking at the event, Rashmika, while addressing her co-star and boyfriend as "Viju," poured out her heart and thanked him for being a part of the film.

She said, "Viju, you've been a part of this film since the beginning, and you're a part of the success of the film. You've been a part of this whole journey so personally."

Rashmika went on to add, "I can just hope that everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives because that's a blessing."

Vijay went on to say, "Rashi, I wanted to say that I am so proud that you are standing here with a film that may give strength to others who might need it. Even while making this film, there were so many moments of highs and lows you had, and this is not just cinema, this is a purpose."

Talking about the movie, Vijay stated, "I watched the movie today. It made me emotional. I had to hold back tears at many places. I felt heavy and tight inside at very close moments. At times, I felt disoriented and couldn't even sit still, even when I was moving. This is one of the best films I've seen in recent times."

He went on to share, "I have been watching Rashmika since the time of the film Geetha Govindam. She is exactly like Bhuma Devi. There is an unknown innocence in her, Rashmika never thinks about herself even once. She wanted everyone to be happy on the set. She still does. Her journey that started from there has now reached the point where she can choose strong scripts for herself like The Girlfriend. I don't know who will watch it, but I want to tell such stories to those who do. Rashi... I am so proud to watch your journey."

Vijay went on to add, "If anyone beats me, I'll go in reverse. But Rashi... no matter how many words the world says, she doesn't really care. She's kind to others. She doesn't think this world should change me. She is doing her job very calmly and keeps climbing up one step at a time. Rashi, you are truly amazing. This is one of the best movies I have seen in recent times. Director Rahul Ravindra has made a wonderful film."

Among other clips that have gone viral, one shows Vijay and Rashmika sharing a cute moment. Seated at different ends, Rashmika delightfully made a hand-heart gesture and blew a flying kiss toward Vijay.

However, Rashmika's enthusiasm and loving gestures didn't sit well with netizens, who called her act overacting and cringeworthy.

Many even commented that since Rashmika and Vijay reportedly live together and are very much a couple, such teenage-style romance in front of the media seemed unnecessary.

The couple will get married next year

Although Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly got engaged, however, there is no official confirmation from either of them. Neither has shared any pictures from the ceremony.

As per reports, the couple is expected to tie the knot on February 26, 2026.