(IANS) Lisbeth Salander, the iconic female protagonist that late novelist Stieg Larsson created in his "Millennium" trilogy of crime novels, was brought alive memorably on screen by Noomi Rapace in the 2009 Swedish original thriller film, "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo", and its two sequels.

Although a Hollywood remake by the same name, starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig, was critically panned and fared below expectation commercially, Lisbeth's character will now head to TV, with a new series tracing her life. The project is in "early development stage" for the streaming platform Amazon, reports variety.com.

The project is currently titled "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo", but it is not a sequel or continuation of the story from the books or the films into which they were adapted.

It will take forward the story of Salander by placing her in the present world with a new setting, new characters, and a new story.

Salander is the main character of the book series, of which Larsson had completed three before his death. They were "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo", "The Girl Who Played With Fire", and "The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet's Nest". After Larsson's death, novelist David Lagercrantz took forward the story and wrote "The Girl In The Spider's Web", "The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye" and "The Girl Who Lived Twice".

On screen, Salander has been portrayed by multiple actresses. Apart from Noomi Rapace in the original Swedish trilogy and Rooney Mara in the 2011 Hollywood remake of "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo", Claire Foy played the character in the 2018 film adaptation of "The Girl In The Spider's Web".

No writer or lead actress is currently attached to the upcoming series yet.