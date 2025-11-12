Girija Oak! Unless you have taken sanyaas from social media, there is no way you wouldn't have stumbled upon her name. The actress who has been an integral part of the Marathi film industry, is now labelled as internet's latest obsession. It was one interview of the actress, in a blue saree and striking features, that broke the internet.

Trends over curvaceous figure

Girija Oak started trending and how! From fan pages built overnight, social media memes to being labelled as India's answer to Sydney Sweeney and Monica Belluci; Girija dominated the virtual space. Netizens dug out her old photos and videos, praised her on her work, commended her on her transformation and couldn't stop themselves from admiring her beauty.

What started out as "who is she" soon turned into her being labelled as the "hottest" actress in India. Some even went on to call her the "Bhabhi" that they have read in books. Not new to the industry, Girija has so far remained calm on the bombardment of posts on her. However, in a latest interview, the 'Therapy Sherapy' actress opened up about the social media chatter around her.

Reacts to the craze

"I am amused! My phone started buzzing like crazy on Sunday evening. I was in rehearsals for my play and couldn't take calls. Suddenly, all my friends were messaging me, 'Do you know what's happening on X?" she told HT.

Daughter of veteran Marathi actor, Girish Oak, Girija said, "One sent me a post debating if it was (actor) Priya Bapat or me! Then my devar told me some cheap handles picked up my pictures and there was a whole 'bhabhi lover' scene happening. Some pages sexualised me. But Marathi fans said, 'You've only just discovered her! We've known her for years'."

However, Girija remains immune to the sudden fandom and obsession. She added that people are discovering her work now, it makes her happy. But, on being a part of the trend that is borderline nasty and sexual in tone, the actress believes it will pass. She also added that being from the filmy family and being married into one, her family also understood what had transpired.