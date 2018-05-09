Gina Haspel Says She Would Not Allow The CIA To Undertake Immoral Activity In Confirmation Hearing

Current CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel, a 30-year veteran of the agency and the first woman nominated to lead it, has faced criticism from Democrats for her involvement in an interrogation program that tortured detainees during the George W. Bush administration. When repeatedly asked by Democratic Senator Mark Warren if she would carry out orders from the president that she found morally objectionable, Haspel eventually answered and amp;ldquo;No. and amp;rdquo; and amp;ldquo;My moral compass is strong, I would not allow the CIA to undertake activity that is immoral, even if it is technically legal, and amp;rdquo; Haspel said. She also said she would not restart, under any circumstances, an interrogation program at the CIA. and amp;rdquo;