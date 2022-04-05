The lifeblood to any mortgage professionals business is fostering key relationships with new realtor partners. However, many struggle when it comes to generating more leads, deals or referrals as cold calls and attending networking events often don't get them the outcome they want for the amount of effort they put in. As the industry is extremely volatile and fast-paced, they must take measures to smooth out their processes when it comes to sales and marketing, so they can bring their focus back to what's important.

Maverick Media Lab has been addressing the daunting challenges and issues mortgage professionals face in the ever-changing and hyper-competitive market. They are helping them generate 2-5x more deals and referrals through providing them with the education, done-for-you prospecting and support they need in marketing and sales to stand out amongst their competitors.

Maverick Media Lab was founded by Gilberto Rosas, a referral marketing expert who has worked with 300+ mortgage professionals across the United States to help them generate referral partnerships with real estate agents.

Unlike other marketing companies who typically sell leads, SEO and websites, it provides a turnkey hand-off system to acquire referral partnerships. They have a proven track record and because of their unique strategy, this means they have few competitors.

When mortgage professionals are not reaching their revenue goals, they must take an honest look at the underlying core issue, which is their inbound flow of leads from referral sources. They are bound to find that these tools and methods are highly ineffective at producing the results they need in order to scale. By leveraging the right tools and software, they can automate repetitive tasks, saving them time and money in the process.

Consistency is also vital when it comes to sales and marketing. Staying consistent can help transform your business and income. For example, when client Phil Wright approached Maverick Media Lab at the start of 2021, initially, Phil didn't have any prior knowledge to implement the right campaigns to increase his base of referral partners who could send him business. However, after working with Maverick Media Lab, within 60 days, he began closing 2-3 deals a month consistently through his referral partners (on top of what he was already producing).

For busy mortgage professionals, it pays to take a look where your time and efforts are going, and whether or not those outputs are generating the best return possible. Many professionals attempt to take on the role of wearing many hats, however by engaging a third-party to help implement seamless processes to generate more clients through better sales and marketing strategies, you can save both time and money all while scaling your business to exponential heights.