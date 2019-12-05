Gigi Hadid was at it again. The gorgeous model set the runway on fire with her fierce look for Chanel. Reportedly, Gigi Hadid ruled the runway at Chanel's Metiers d'art 2019-2020 show at Le Grand Palais in Paris.

Gigi, reportedly put on a risque display as she went braless in a sparkling sequin tweed co-ord. Gigi's hair was slicked back and she was draped in layers of necklaces as she strutted down the catwalk in one of the brand's most well known styles.

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella are some of the most sought after models in the world. And from the looks of the show, we see why. However, her success has drawn some haters too. But Gigi did not take the hate lying down, during a shoot for Elle US, she reportedly hit back at critics' claims her famous parents were responsible for her success.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia about her parents and her upbringing Gigi said: "My parents put an importance on doing well in school and were always supportive of anything I wanted to try extracurricularly. Focusing on my sports, doing art, being outside, and spending time with friends took up most of my time, like most kids. My parents never made their success an excuse for me; I always knew that after high school I was expected to work towards supporting myself, so I never put all my eggs in the modeling basket."

It is known that Gigi Hadid is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Yolanda Hadid and businessman Mohamed Hadid. Her sister Bella was recently spotted getting cosy with "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and fellow model Kendall Jenner.

Chanel is reportedly celebrating its 16th annual Métiers d'Art show which takes place outside the traditional fashion schedule.

Gigi Hadid is making quite the name for herself as a model. You can check out the pics here.