In a recent report released on World Youth Skills Day, TeamLease EdTech, a leading provider of learning and employability solutions, revealed that a significant 78.57% of Indian employers are optimistic about the performance of gig workers, stating that they meet or even surpass job requirements. This report, based on survey data from 837 employers across various sectors in India, offers crucial insights into the skills and competencies required for success in the rapidly growing gig economy. The gig economy, a labor market characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work, is not just the future of work but rather our present, according to Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.

He further emphasized that with 78.57% of gig workers meeting or exceeding expectations, there is a real potential in this sector. However, the emphasis on both technical and soft skills highlights the complex demands of this new work paradigm. The report highlights that employers seek gig workers with a combination of domain knowledge, technical skills, and strong soft skills to handle clients effectively. About 75.90% of employers identified technical skills as the most essential for gig workers. This was closely followed by communication skills, with 68.67% of employers emphasizing the importance of remote collaboration and meeting client expectations.

The study also revealed a preference for gig workers with 1-5 years of experience among 67.86% of employers, while digital literacy emerged as non-negotiable, with over 90% of respondents stressing its importance. For skill enhancement, on-the-job training (76.19%) and online courses (73.81%) emerged as the most preferred methods. However, the report also identified some skill gaps in new gig workers. The most common skill gaps include industry-specific knowledge (42.86%) and soft skills (28.57%). This indicates a need for continuous upskilling and training to ensure that gig workers can meet the evolving demands of the job market.

Looking ahead, the study projects that AI and automation skills(53.57%) will be the most critical for gig workers in the next five years, followed by advanced technical skills (21.43%) and sustainability practices (14.29%). With over half of employers prioritizing AI and automation skills, it's clear that continuous upskilling is not just beneficial, it's essential, said Shantanu Rooj. The rise of the gig economy in India mirrors global trends. In the past, similar studies conducted in other parts of the world have also highlighted the growing importance of gig workers and the need for continuous upskilling.

The report by TeamLease EdTech underscores the growing importance of the gig economy in India and the need for workers in this sector to continuously upskill and adapt to the evolving demands of the job market. With a significant percentage of employers expressing optimism about the performance of gig workers, it is clear that this sector will play a crucial role in shaping the future of work in India. The emphasis on technical skills, communication skills, and continuous upskilling underscores the complex demands of this new work paradigm.