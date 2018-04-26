Giant Sloth Vs. Ancient Man: Fossil Footprints Reveal Prehistoric Hunt

Scientists have uncovered evidence of ancient humans engaged in a deadly face-off with a giant sloth, showing for the first time how our ancestors might have tackled such a formidable prey. They now believe humans stalked and then confronted a giant ground sloth and amp;mdash;with that story repeating itself several times over with different sloths and amp;mdash;thanks to a striking set of prints discovered in the salt flats of White Sands National Monument, New Mexico. and amp;nbsp;Pictures credit: ALEX MCCELLAND/BOURNEMOUTH UNIVERSITY, MATTHEW BENNETT/BOURNEMOUTH UNIVERSITY VIA REUTERS and amp;nbsp;Music Credit: Audioblocks, Summer