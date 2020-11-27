With Telangana looking forward to the local body elections and candidates at their campaigning best, there are two women hailing from modest backgrounds, who are making a humble debut into the world of politics. They are contesting from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket.

Modest backgrounds

Out of the two, Rekha belongs to a family, which makes a living by ironing clothes and she is contesting from Ramgopalpet division and Farhana, whose husband works as a taxi driver, is contesting from Begumpet division.

The GHMC polls will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4.

The inspiring journey of the two iron ladies

The women took this step because despite approaching the authorities for developing their area, no help was given. They want to develop their division if they win.

Farhana was quoted as saying, "I come from a lower-middle-class family. My husband is a cab driver. My brother, an autorickshaw driver, has been doing social service in our area for many years. We are facing a lack of basic amenities. We had earlier approached the authorities but they never came forward in developing our division. There is a lot of problem in my locality. So I took this step."

Farhana added that her locality does not have a graveyard. She added that "We have to take the dead bodies to other areas with police permission or by giving an undertaking for burial. People have to keep the corpse for two days." She said that for almost two years now; her brother has been fighting over this but nothing has happened so far.

Rekha too hopes to work for the welfare of the people if she wins the polls. Rekha said that rich people fight and win elections for their own good. Doing something for the poor and needy is not their priority. "We have sewage overflow most of the time in front of our house. We have been fighting for several issues but never got any proper development despite staying in the heart of the city. I am glad that the TDP has given me an opportunity to contest the elections and hope to gain victory and serve the needy," Rekha said.

According to TDP leader and former MLA Katragadda Prasuna, the party is uplifting people from underprivileged backgrounds and has been working for people's welfare in their localities.