In the big development, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections will be held on December 1, Telangana State Election Commissioner Parthasarathy said on Tuesday.

The filing of nominations would begin from November 18. Counting of votes would be done on December 4.

State Election Commissioner Partha Sarathy released the GHMC election schedule and notification to this extent. The filing of nominations will start from tomorrow, which will end on November 20 and the nominations will be examined on November 21. The SEC also said November 22 was the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The election process would be completed by December 6.

Other rules and regulations of GHMC elections

Partha Sarathy said the GHMC elections would be held by ballot. GHMC said elections would be held for 150 wards as per law. SEC Parthasarathy further said that the reservation implemented in the 2016 GHMC elections will continue now. GHMC said the allocation of reservations was a government affair.

It was revealed that the Assembly will hold Greater‌ elections based on the voters' list. Adults who have completed 18 years of age by January 1, 2020, are eligible to cast vote. There is about 52.09 per cent male and 47.90 per cent female voters.

GHMC has over 74,04,000 voters. It is said that in view of Corona scare, Poll timing has been increased by one hour from 7 AM to 6 PM against the earlier timings 7 AM to 5 PM. The SEC clarified that there would be no e-voting as it required an amendment to Municipal Act to introduce e-Voting.