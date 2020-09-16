In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was ruthlessly beaten by a local on the streets in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The incident that took place on September 12 in Rajapur village, where the woman was thrashed by an unidentified man after they got into a scuffle.

The CCTV footage of the woman being beaten up in public view has taken the internet by storm. After being hit several times, the woman in the video is seen trying to sit up, the man takes a chair from her side and goes on hitting her until she falls flat on her back.

Victim provided medical treatment, accused held

In the video, the victim was beaten by the accused identified as Sunil Chaudhary and a chair was thrown at her in full public view.

After taking cognisance of the matter, in a subsequent tweet, the Ghaziabad Police mentioned that the accused seen in the video has been arrested and further probe is on. According to the Ghaziabad Police, after the FIR was lodged by the complainant they have arrested the accused.

"The man who attacked the woman was his neighbour. Earlier also, they had a tussle over certain things. The victim was provided medical treatment after we received the complaint. The investigation into the matter is underway," said Abhishek Verma, SP Ghaziabad.