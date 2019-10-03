A traveller ,a sightseer and a nemophilist,Ghanim Al-khayarin is an excursionist who has set foot in the limelight presently.Ghanim has a disposition , a knack for travelling but this is not what has captivated the attention of the fans.

He is stepping into Bollywood and going to have a ginormic debut.

The prominent Qatar's traveller has announced about his debut and about his visit to India.From the expert himself,Bollywood has always had a proclivity for him and possesses a captivating power and when he got a chance of having a debut in the industry he couldn't deny the offer.He has enjoyed an overwhelming support from his fans and has shown gratitude to all his friends and family. He has also thanked his close friends and all ingenious personages .

AL-Khayarin shares a special bond with travelling . Ghanim has also felt acting as his innate talent.

Not unveiling the plot to his fans Ghanim has made his fans go berserk with the news .Ergo,We wish him a colossal success and hope his movie in Bollywood to be a superhit!!!

