As the winter chill sets in, it's time to get all those cozy blankets and warm rugs out. But that's not the only things coming out of the top shelves this winter season. All those warm jackets, cardigans and sweaters will be out too.

But know this, preparing for winter involves more than just wardrobe adjustments. It's a chance to declutter and breathe fresh air into your living space. There's a way to declutter the smart way, or it doing it wrong will only make it seem like an impossible task. Smriti Bhatia, founder of The Sort Story, shares some important practical decluttering tips.

Divide and rule: Start by systematically going through each room and sorting through your belongings.

Time to say goodbye: Be ruthless in parting with items you no longer need, use, or love. If unsure about an item, ask yourself if you've used it in the past year. If not, it's time to bid farewell. For items in good condition, consider donating or selling. Responsibly recycle or discard damaged or unwanted items, especially winter clothes and blankets.

Deep cleaning

Winter preparations often stir up dust, potentially triggering allergies. But you can turn this into a deep cleaning mission. Here are some key tips:

Cord-free vacuum cleaners, like those offered by Dyson, prove indispensable. Their versatility and a range of attachments ensure precise cleaning even in hard-to-reach spaces. Smriti Bhatia suggests creating a realistic cleaning schedule to maintain order amid the winter cleaning chaos.

Outline tasks and schedule them into your calendar. Prioritize lesser-used spaces. Take a room-by-room approach to prevent overwhelm.

Areas like mattresses, walls, lamps, bathroom cabinets, and ceilings often escape regular cleaning but harbor allergens. You can use gadgets like Dyson's anti-tangle hair screw tool to tackle these often overlooked spots

Quick Cleaning Tips:

From top to down: Capture fallen dust by vacuuming from top to bottom. Pay attention to corners, crevices, and under furniture. Dyson's Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head lets you clean hard floors and get into narrow gaps.

The final touch: Enhance your cleaning process with an air purifier that effectively captures dust, allergens, and viruses, ensuring the air you breathe is as clean as your home.