Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in India on Saturday, with an aim to end the pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 lakh people and crippled the economy. India is administering two "Made-in-India" vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin for emergency use.

"India is vaccinating three crore people in its first phase of vaccination starting today and the government will bear the cost of the vaccination to be administered to healthcare workers," PM Modi said. The second phase of the vaccination drive will cover 30 crore Indians.

Modi further added that those who are elderly, who are suffering from a serious illness, will get vaccinated at this stage. But little did anyone know about a consent form that needs to be signed before getting the jab. We talk about it here.

COVID vaccine consent form

Every recipient who will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will have to sign the consent form after the vaccinator has explained the method, dose and risks. The form also talks about compensation of an undisclosed sum by BBIL in case of adverse effects related to the vaccine.

You can find all the contents of the consent form below: