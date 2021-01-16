Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in India on Saturday, with an aim to end the pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 lakh people and crippled the economy. India is administering two "Made-in-India" vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin for emergency use.
"India is vaccinating three crore people in its first phase of vaccination starting today and the government will bear the cost of the vaccination to be administered to healthcare workers," PM Modi said. The second phase of the vaccination drive will cover 30 crore Indians.
Modi further added that those who are elderly, who are suffering from a serious illness, will get vaccinated at this stage. But little did anyone know about a consent form that needs to be signed before getting the jab. We talk about it here.
COVID vaccine consent form
Every recipient who will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will have to sign the consent form after the vaccinator has explained the method, dose and risks. The form also talks about compensation of an undisclosed sum by BBIL in case of adverse effects related to the vaccine.
You can find all the contents of the consent form below:
COVID-19 VACCINATION (COVAXIN .1) SCREENING & CONSENT FORM
The COVID-I9 Vaccine. COVAXIN is being offered to you as pan of a vaccination drive by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under restricted use in emergency situation. COVAXIN is being offered at this booth in this district.
The Bharat Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine (COVAXIN) is a vaccine with approval for restricted use in emergency situation that may prevent COVID-19.
In phase I and phase 2 clinical trials, COVAXIN has demonstrated the ability - to produce antibodies against COVID-19. However, the clinical efficacy of COVAXIN is yet to be established and it is still being studied in phase 3 clinical trial. Hence, it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean that other precautions related to Covid-19 need not be followed.
The Central Licensing Authority has granted permission for the sale or distribution of COVAXIN for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode.
In case of any adverse events or serious adverse events, you will be provided medically recognized standard of care in the government designated and authorized centers/hospitals.
The compensation for serious adverse event will be paid by sponsor (BBIL) if the SAE is proven to be causal related to the vaccine.
HOW CAN YOU LEARN MORE IF YOU WISH BEFORE PROVIDING CONSENT?
• Ask the Vaccinator/ Officer supervising your vaccination.
• Visit at hups://www.mygov.in/covid-19/
I FUTHER EMPHASIZE THAT ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED BY ME PRIOR TO TAKING THE VACCINE WILL BE ARCHIVED IN THE DATABASE MAINTAINED BY THE IMMUNIZATION PROGRAM OF THE GOVERNMENT & PRIVACY AS WELL AS CONFIDENTIALITY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED BY YOU WILL BE MAINTAINED.
INFORMED CONSENT
I have been provided and have read or had been explained to me. the fact sheet about the COVID-19 vaccination. I understand that this vaccine requires two doses for it to be effective and two doses need to be administered. I have been allowed to ask questions which were answered to my satisfaction.' I understand the benefits and risks of the vaccination as described. I request that the COVID-I9 vaccination be given to me.
This is followed by filling out the recipient's details such as name, signature, date and time of the vaccine.
Area Below to be Completed by Vaccinator
The vaccinator must also fill out his/her details in the consent form and sign the document for records.
I have reviewed the details of side effects with the vaccine recipient.
I confirm that the vaccine recipient was allowed to ask questions about the vaccination, and all the questions asked by the vaccine recipient have been answered correctly and to the best of my ability.