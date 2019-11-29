The capabilities and skills of the kids can predict what the future holds for them. Wanting to be a restauranter since his early days, Orkan Doganci started working at the kitchen of his father's restaurant at the age of 13. He was born in Troisdorf, Germany in a Turkish immigrant family. However, after completing his school he explored different parts of the world to know about the chefs from different countries of the world. Initially, he hopped from one place to another until he became a popular restauranter in Dubai.

His father owned many small restaurants in Germany. However, he wanted to build his own empire and always worked hard to reach his goal. Step by step, he started achieving his goals. To fulfil his dreams, Orkan even bid adieu to Germany and migrated to London at the age of 27. After staying there for a year and understanding the business conditions in the UK, he moved to Dubai he started his restaurant with two of his friends. It was in 2011 when the restauranter launched Bosporus restaurant in Dubai which is widely considered as one of the largest Turkish restaurants in the region.

Success never stopped for him after that. In the heart of Istanbul city, he later launched another restaurant named Fahham. Despite having a strong backing, he started the journey on his own and went on to become a successful name. "I am currently planning to open yet another restaurant in the United States. I believe to go slowly and set targets which have helped me to get the best outcome. I am thankful to God that things are going as per my plan", said Orkan while sharing the excitement about his future plans. This restauranter is now on a global mission and is racing fast towards chasing his dreams.