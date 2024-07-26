Germane Media, founded in mid-2022, is a leading company in digital ad monetization. They specialize in programmatic technologies for digital publishers in 15 countries across five continents, focusing on video monetization for web, in-app, and Connected TV (CTV). Germane Media partners with advertisers and agencies to offer tailored ad deals using first-party data and a clean supply chain, ensuring effective outreach to publications. Earlier this year, Germane Media became a Google Certified Publishing Partner in the APAC region, achieving this milestone in just 15 months. They work with top buyers like Amazon, Pubmatic, Freewheel, Microsoft, and Magnite to provide high-quality supply.

Germane Media recognized the growing potential of CTV in the Western market last year and quickly established itself as a leading provider of advertising solutions in the APAC region. Collaborating with numerous CTV publishers and FAST platforms, Germane Media saw a great opportunity in the APAC market for streaming. After six months of planning and execution, Germane Media is excited to launch Swift TV, a new streaming platform for the Indian audience.

Swift TV will initially be available on mobile play stores and plans to expand to TV OS platforms soon. It will debut in India by the end of the year and aims to reach regions like the US, UK, Canada, and Dubai, targeting the Indian diaspora. The platform expects to attract 1 million users by year-end and 3-5 million within the first 12 months, covering in-app and CTV inventory.

"Our background in ad monetization will help make Swift TV successful. Our connections with SSPs, DSPs, and agencies will ensure the best advertising yield on our platform, unlike others that rely on third parties for monetization," said Abhishek Singh, CEO. "Swift TV will offer live streaming seminars, webinars, and special event screenings in the coming months."

Swift TV is an independent Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platform that provides viewers with diverse, curated, and theme-based content at no cost. In a market dominated by subscription-based services, Swift TV promotes the growing FAST culture in India, delivering high-quality entertainment accessible to all. Personalized recommendations enhance the viewing experience, making Swift TV a platform that caters to individual tastes and preferences.

"Swift TV aims to democratize digital entertainment, making it inclusive and enjoyable for a wider audience. Join the Swift TV revolution and enjoy the best of curated Indian entertainment for free," said Sai Srikanth, CTO.

With Swift TV, Germane Media is set to revolutionize the digital entertainment landscape in India, offering an innovative platform that combines ad-supported streaming with personalized, high-quality content