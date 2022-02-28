Billionaire investor and major political donor George Soros has compared the Ukraine conflict to the 1944 siege of Nazi-held Budapest by the Soviet army, RT reported.

In the post published on his website on Saturday, Soros called on the world to "stand with Ukraine, as they stand with us" before finding apparent similarities between the Russian military action in Ukraine and the the siege of Budapest, then a Nazi-held city, by the Soviet forces, RT reported.

"Brave Ukrainians are now on the frontline and risking their lives in an onslaught that reminds me of the siege of Budapest in 1944 and the siege of Sarajevo in 1993," the billionaire noted.

The message also appeared on Soros's Twitter account, but was later removed after some of the users pointed to the uncanny parallels. The blog post is still accessible on Soros' site as of Monday morning.

"It is important that both the transatlantic alliance (the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom) but also other nations do whatever is in their power to support Ukraine in its time of existential threat," the Open Society Foundations founder wrote, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering "a direct attack on the sovereignty of all States that were once in the Soviet Union, and beyond."

The 1944 siege of Budapest saw the Hungarian city, at the time occupied by the Nazi military, surrounded by Soviet troops for months of gruelling house-to-house combat. Soros, then 14, and of Jewish origin, later claimed that he was able to survive the Nazi occupation of his city only because his family managed to obtain Christian IDs, RT reported.