The rise of social media has created new opportunities for individuals to become famous, and the current generation is taking advantage of it. With the increasing popularity of platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, many young people are turning to models and influences as a way to build a following and make a name for themselves. Even though these fields are not traditionally considered to be technical, they have become lucrative careers, with top influencers earning millions of dollars annually. Whether it's through fashion, beauty, or simply showcasing their daily lives, today's generation is demonstrating that success can be achieved in non-technical fields. The world is watching as these young models and influencers continue to make their mark.

Born in Alappuzha, India in 2001, Muhammed Yaseen is a young, ambitious individual who has made a name for himself as a model, influencer, and cinematographer. Despite coming from a non-technical background, He pursued a diploma in cinematography and became independent at the young age of 21. Today, he boasts 100k followers on social media and is known for his hard work and determination to succeed.

He believes that success comes from hard work and not just luck. When faced with tough situations, he remains calm and thinks of solutions from different perspectives before developing potential solutions. He also advises others to stay updated and knowledgeable in a world that is moving too fast, or risk being left behind.

His biggest weakness is his family, whom he would love to be with forever and keep happy. The climb to success was not easy for him, but he persevered and believed in himself and what he stood for. This belief and determination are what made him the successful model, influencer, and cinematographer that he is today.

In conclusion, he is an example of what can be achieved with hard work, determination, and a strong belief in oneself. His journey from Alappuzha to Dubai is a testament to the fact that success can be achieved regardless of background and upbringing. His advice to stay updated and believe in oneself is something that everyone can take to heart and apply to their own lives.