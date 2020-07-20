As Rajasthan's political mess is getting murkier with the Home Ministry demanding a report on the alleged phone tapping over leaked audiotapes, the Congress MLAs holed up in Jaipur's Fairmont hotel can be seen singing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, July 20.

This comes a day after the Gehlot camp MLAs were spotted watching 'Sholay' at Hotel Fairmont.

Earlier, the Congress MLAs supporting CM Gehlot were seen attending cooking classes and watching Amir Khan starrer Lagaan, then Mughal-e-Azam. Several videos were also doing the rounds on social media showing MLAs in Manesar performing Yoga and relaxing at the hotel's lawn.

Rajasthan crisis update

Meanwhile, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta are hearing the plea challenging disqualification notices by the state Speaker.

The court has now resumed hearing on the petitions by ex-PCC chief Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress legislators against the disqualification notices served on them by state assembly Speaker CP Joshi. The hearing on a writ petition filed by the rebel MLAs resumed at 10 am today.

Team Gehlot vs team Pilot: How numbers stack up

Congress has said it has an absolute majority in the Rajasthan assembly.

If Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs win the case, CM Gehlot might be in some trouble. However, if they stand disqualified, the majority mark will come down.

CM Gehlot claims to have the support of 102 MLAs in the 200-member assembly - just one more than the majority mark. Two MLAs of the regional Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) made a big difference in the close race by coming out in the Gehlot's support last week.