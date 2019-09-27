Ratings:

Golden Star Ganesh's Geetha is a neatly written story packed with action and romance, while giving an insight into the Gokak agitation, the biggest Kannada language-related agitation that took place in 80s. The movie could not found a better time than this for its release as the pro-Kannada activists are up in the arms against the centre over its attempts of Hindi imposition on Kannadigas.

Story:3.5

Akash (Ganesh) works in IT firm. He does not believe in the concept of love owing to his the broken relationship of his parents. A flashback takes us to the past of Shankar (Ganesh), an angry man of 80s who goes to any extent to safeguard the interests of his language. There is a beautiful love story set in the backdrop of Gokak agitation and the drama that continues for decades.

First of all, debutant Vijay Nagendra deserves a pat on his back for infusing the important part of Kannada language movement from the history to the story. Looking at the work, it becomes clear that he has spent considerable time on research work to make it an authentic film on the topic.

Ganesh has lived his two roles and it is a welcome change for his fans to see him exploring new territory. Watch out for his expressions in key moments in the film. Shanvi Srivastava comes out with impressive performance again. Other two leading ladies like Prayaga Martin and Parvathy Arun are equally good. Devaraj, Sudharani, Achyuth Kumar and others have played their parts well.

Anup Rubens' songs are bonus, while Shreesha Kuduvalli's cinematography is top class.

Verdict: Vijay Nagendra has packaged it well and ticks all the boxes of a complete entertainer. This one shouldn't be missed by the audience.