"Thali Queen" doesn't it sounds interesting! People who love food they are very well aware of thali, which is a traditional plate. Then why is Geeta is known as thali queen?

Well it's an interesting story. Geeta Hansaria is a 44 year old food and lifestyle blogger, she is a daughter, a wife and a mother doing an amazing work. She is also a content writer. She was born and brought up in Mumbai, India but shifted to US after marriage. Last year she came back to India. She gained interest in food/cooking after marriage because of her food lover husband and now she is so goid at it that she gained popularity on social media by putting out the pictures of her preparations. Once she started posting content about thali and those posts were so popular ,after that she is commonly known as thali queen, geeta ki thali and viral queen.

She usually post pictures of food that she cooks and for that she has also been approached by a lot of brands for collaborations and she done a lot of them. She and her daughter known as little foodie also give food reviews on her Instagram handle @geetasfoodielife . To make her engagement higher she usually post tea stories every morning and some stories of her routine but now she has also come up with some new series of posts on her page like her popular Saturday selfies with food, mera lunch box , my healthy thali etc.

She believes in hard work and doing something different than others and that's why also has done some street food coverage also, like popular street foods of Assam, Amritsar, Mumbai, Delhi and lanes of a lot of suburbsetc.

From cooking delicious food to making it worth presentable she is teaching a lot about food and it's essence to numerous people out there. Thus, we wish her good luck.

