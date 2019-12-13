Gautham Menon seems to have not lost hope on his long-pending script Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru. Seven years after planning the film with Vijay in the lead role, the director has continued to struggle hard to bring the story on-screen. Finally, he has found a hero to star in the flick.

According to the latest reports, Gautham Menon is set to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the first time. The director is believed to have convinced the superstar to act in story written for Vijay. The Tamil superstar seems to have given his consent to act in the flick.

There are no confirmations about the development yet, but the news has excited the Rajini fans. It has to be noted that the director has tried to join hands with many other actors on the same script after Vijay opted out of the flick, but nothing has materialised to date.

In 2012, Vijay and Gautham Menon had agreed to work on the film. The actor had also done the photoshoot of the film. Unfortunately, the film was dropped after the Thalapathy was not convinced with the entire script narrated by the filmmaker.

Recently, in an interview during the release of Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Gautham Menon spoke about lost opportunity to direct Vijay and whether they would team up again. "I have a story and the hero should fit into the subject. I think it doesn't look nice if I prepare a story to suit his image. We will work if he fits into the story," he claims.

Later, Suriya and Vikram were also approached, but they too did not show any interest on the project.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has commenced the shooting of his next movie Thalaivar 168. Directed by Siruthai Siva.