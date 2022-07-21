Indian businessman and founder of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, is now richer than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates by adding Rs 2.6 lakh crore to his net worth in just five months. It was in February that Adani overtook Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person with a net worth of $88.5 billion (approx. Rs 6.6 lakh crore), as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index Rating.

According to Forbes real-time billionaires list, Adani's net worth now stands at $115.5 billion (Rs 9.2 lakh crore, eclipsing Gates' total assets worth $104.6 billion (Rs 8.3 lakh crore). The report noted that Adani's net worth jumped after Gates announced a donation of $20 billion (Rs 1.5 lakh crore) to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation this month.

Speaking of charity, Adani and his family pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore in June for social causes to celebrate the business tycoon's 60th birthday.

Who else is on the list?

It's common knowledge by now, but Forbes reiterates Elon Musk to be the richest person in the world. As per the list, Tesla founder is worth $235.8 billion (Rs 18.85 lakh crore). Following Musk's lead is French businessman and chairperson of luxury accessories brand Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, Bernard Arnault. Amazon's Jeff Bezos comes third on the list.

Larry Ellison, Warren Buffet, Google's Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Mukesh Ambani are among the top 10 on the list.