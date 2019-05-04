Gauri Khan, the wife of the most famous Bollywood superstar in the world, Shah Rukh Khan, has made a shocking revelation about him. We all know how stylish and lovely Gauri Khan looks alongside the dapper Khan, but it seems there is more to it than meets the eye.

The common belief is that ladies take more time to get dressed, what with the elaborate outfits, accessories and makeup. But in the case of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, it is SRK who takes longer to get ready! This was revealed by Gauri Khan at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2019, held in March and to be aired on television tonight. Now, this is something we did not know about Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK always seems simple yet nattily dressed. But that's because he takes two to three hours to get ready, where Gauri takes only 20 minutes! This is what she revealed. "Every time we are stepping out, I am ready in 20 minutes but he takes 2-3 hours. Tonight (for the awards), I put in a lot of effort and took three hours and he took six," quipped Gauri.

The couple got the most stylish award at the event and were all heart when speaking to host and actor Vicky Kaushal on stage about their married life. When Vicky Kaushal mentioned that SRK and Gauri have been married for 27 years, Shah Rukh Khan joked, "Kya baat kar raha hai? (What are you talking about?) We have come (here) as a young, stylish couple."

On July 8, 2018, Shah Rukh Khan had posted a selfie on Instagram, saying, "After years the wife has allowed me to post a pic I have taken...she's all heart!" When they were asked about this, Gauri talked about a rule for SRK that she has.

"The only reason I don't allow him to post pictures, because as I said, he takes two hours to get ready. Even in the pictures, he doesn't care how the family is looking. So maybe, that's the reason. I have to make sure I am looking good in the picture."

SRK asked Vicky Kaushal to please tell his family, Gauri, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, how good he is at taking selfies, as they made fun of him for using too many filters on Instagram. "...please tell my family. Ye sab mera mazaak udaate hain, wife, bacche, ki mai zyada filter use karta hu, ye karta hu and they don't allow me to put any picture."

Watch the video below of SRK and Gauri at the HT Most Stylish Awards 2019.