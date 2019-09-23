Without any iota of doubt, Gaurav Taneja is a jack of all trades and master of many. With being a former pilot at Indigo Airlines, he is a fitness freak who has become a talking point on the internet, courtesy his popular YouTube channels –'Flying Beast' and 'Fit Muscle TV'. He holds a bachelor's degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He is a popular name among the youth and is rightly considered as a youth icon. His channel 'Flying Beast' has got more than 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube while 'Fit Muscle TV' has more than 1.2 million subscribers. He is recognised as an internationally certified nutritionist, a fitness trainer, a national level bodybuilder and an aviator.

'Flying Beast' is basically his vlog where he posts the content that excites him from his everyday lifestyle stories. While he was going through an 8-week transformation, he decided to make a vlog which was later followed by a couple of vlogs. With his ever-growing interest in it, he discovered his love for storytelling and decided to keep the fitness videos separate and his vlogs separate. That's how 'Flying Beast' came into existence. His wife Ritu and daughter Kaira have made several appearances in vlogs.

'Fit Muscle TV' is a destination for all the dedicated fitness freaks where Gaurav creates content on fitness, bodybuilding, nutrition and much more. Born on July 9, 1986, in Kanpur, he is currently based in the capital city of the country. During his school days, fitness and sports had been his favourite. To workout at his school gym, he reached 45 minutes before the classes and he considers Salman Khan as his fitness guru. That's how fitness grew on him over the years. Utilizing the power of social media, he thought to inspire people with his content. Speaking about the same, Taneja said, "I really want people to eat healthy food and stay fit. People should read more and do more research before coming to any conclusion and 'Fit Muscle TV' is the platform which will give them a detailed insight into the aspects of fitness."

In the coming days to come, the fitness influencer has some interesting plans for 'Fit Muscle TV'. He plans to come up with real and engaging content and educate more people about fitness across the country. His inspirational work saw him getting an invite from the Manipal University, Jaipur to deliver a TEDx speech. While sharing his success mantra, the 32-year old YouTuber said that it is all about self-motivation and he encouraged everyone to be fearless by stating that nothing is impossible to achieve.

