Gaurav Medatwal, the runner-up of India's Got Talent 8, is being showered with a good number of opportunities. He's getting to work with some amazing music composers in Bollywood. This youngster made his singing debut in Bollywood with Super 30, for which he worked with Ajay Atul. His other upcoming big projects include an original song with the famous Bollywood music composers duo Meet Brothers for a project named Dhunki.

Recently, he sang and recorded the theme song for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The list just goes on and now, this Udaipurite is pretty busy with his originals, playback songs, private albums and a lot more. He came to the industry without a godfather and is a self-made singer too. Here's what the youngster had to say when asked about his journey.

1. Did Super 30 become a life-changing point to you?

It was in the Grand Finale of Colors India's Got Talent 8 where I and my musical band "The Live 100 Experience" had performed the song "Mere Naam Tu" by recreating it in a different way. The song is composed by famous Legendary music composers of Bollywood Mr Ajay - Atul Gogavale. They loved our performance and gave us the opportunity to work with them. And one day, we received a call from Yash Raj Studio and asked us to drop in at their office. We reached the studio and we got to know that we were called to sing for a song in Super 30. It was an honour to work with the legends Ajay–Atul.

2. Tell us about the theme music for KBC. You composed it or you sang it?

The theme music of KBC 2019 is actually the recreated version of the actual KBC music theme. It is beautifully recreated by Bollywood Composers Ajay Atul in which they have put their taste of music. It was a lovely vocal arrangement including chorus which is presented in such a way that the whole musical output is superb. I am one of those singers who sang the chorus for them.

3. What are your upcoming projects?

I am working on a few of them with some great composer duos in the industry and on my original singles too. I have a few in my kitty but I am not allowed to reveal them before the official announcement. I can't wait to talk about those.

4. Who is your inspiration and whom do you look up to?

Like I already said, I have no godfather in my family. I learnt singing and the skill of sinning by listening to the legendary Bollywood singers like Kishore Da, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam and others. But I mostly get inspired by the artists who come from a non-artistic background and mark their presence as the legends in the industry.