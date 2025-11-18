It is the most awaited week in the Bigg Boss 19 house. The famous 'family week' is finally here and celebs have been meeting their family members in emotional episodes. After Ashnoor Kaur's father and Kunickaa Sadanand's son, it is time for Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, to enter the house. The promo of the same has taken over social media.

Akanksha Chamola, known for her massive fan following and cuteness, seems to have won over the house with her antics. The diva is seen entering the house and changing the whole vibe of the BB house. Chamola entered the house wearing a white mini ruffle skirt and a red top.

From romancing Gaurav to flirting with him; Akanksha brightened up the house. Not just Gaurav, even the rest of the housemates were elated to see her. However, her choice of outfit for the family week didn't go down well with a section of social media users.

Social media reactions

"Item song dress," a user opined.

"Seems she has come for an item dance," another user commented.

"I don't like the way she is dressed," a social media user opined.

"Is she on national TV or some beach show?" another social media user asked.

"The dress could have been worn a little better," read a comment.

"Wearing this for family week?" another comment read.

"It was supposed to be a family show," one more of the comments read.

But, contrary to this section, majority of social media users and the fans of the couple couldn't stop praising her over her cuteness. "They look adorable together," a fan wrote.

"Today's episode will be the bestest in the season," another fan commented.

"Calm and collected husband and chaotic and chulbuli wife duo," a follower wrote.

"Saw how Gaurav's face lit up seeing her," another opined.

Gaurav Khanna is touted as one of the strongest and most composed contestants this season. Every celebrity entering the house praises the him for playing the game with dignity and maitaining a particular standard.