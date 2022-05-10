Most people believe that unless you have strong connections or come from a certain lineage, it is almost impossible to make a mark for yourself in Bollywood. However, once in a while, you stumble upon a success story and get inspired. Gaurav Kaushal's journey shows that if one is willing to work hard towards achieving their dreams, nothing is impossible. After embarking upon a career as a VFX artist a decade ago, he has finally accomplished his dream of having his own production house.

About launching Makshika Films, the enterprising producer says, "Recently, somebody asked me whether I come from a film family. When I told him that I belong to a middle-class family from Delhi, he was shocked (laughs). The process of having my own production house was quite long but it did turn into a reality. It is true that most of the production houses in the industry are owned by film families. Nepotism is a reality but if you are determined, nobody can stop you."

Gaurav has signed young filmmaker Mihir Lath, who has worked as an associate with Shekhar Kapur in the past, to direct the Hindi adaptation of a French film whose rights have been acquired by the company. The female-centric film will be headed by an A-list actress whose name will be revealed soon.

Talking about his reason for starting the company, Gaurav states, "In this industry, I believe, a producer needs to strike a fine balance between creativity and business. Unfortunately, that seldom happens. A lot of people who sit on the higher chairs do not prioritize the need to create good content. As a company, Makshika Films' goal is to produce larger-than-life commercial films that would offer an immersive viewing experience to the audience."

Apart from films, Makshika Films will also be producing web series and other content. The creative team of the company is currently developing a show which will offer a deep insight into the extent to which TV channels can go for higher TRPs.