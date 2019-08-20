Leadership is not a position for a title. It is action and example. Gaurav Aggarwal is the best person who goes synonymous with it. He is a successful name in the pharmaceutical industry and is the CEO of OneLife India and the director of Lasons India Pvt Ltd. with a vision to enable all to live their one life in the right way. He began his journey in the nutrition, wellness and pharmaceutical field at the young age of twenty.

After twenty years of hardships, he has taken the director's chair at Lasons India Pvt Ltd, a well-known name in the global pharmaceutical industry whose products are exported across 90 countries of the world and supplied to the top nutraceutical industries. With time, Gaurav deep dived into the latest trends of pharmaceuticals and noticed a huge gap in an individual's lifestyle due to environmental changes which resulted in nutrition and wellness being outcasted by ill health and unhealthy lifestyle. That is when he made his goal to create a brand which would enhance health and wellness in the best possible way.

This saw the birth of OneLife India, a nutrition, wellness and beauty supplements and vitamins brand. After thorough research and keeping in mind the diet habits of Indian standards, OneLife products were segregated across various categories and were developed within FSSAI and ICMR to deliver effective results in preventive healthcare. Talking about OneLife, he said, "The way food is consumed and lifestyle is evolving, it is hard for an everyday go-getter to fit in a wholesome diet and include healthy alternatives than opting for junk food, which is easily accessible. In this case, innovation is the key. OneLife was incepted with one vision in mind – To help people live their one life right. Every product of OneLife is researched and created for a healthy lifestyle. After all, anytime is a good time to do the right thing and live your one life right."

Gaurav's work doesn't stop here. He has also been into various leagues and sports events to promote fitness as a lifestyle. The entrepreneur has been in partnership with multiple sports teams like OneLife Ahmedabad Express – Box Cricket League, AM Undefeatables – Roots Football League and many more. Not just this, his company OneLife has also been a 'Wellness Partner' of Super Fight League, an MMA competitive league which has pan India presence. An interesting thing about the 38-year-old is that when he is not into work he can be seen indulging in various sports like badminton, cricket and more.

He has been passionate about family and friends and spends most of his time out of the office with his son, wife and close friends. With such tremendous success, Gaurav seems to be unstoppable. After the appreciation of OneLife in the Indian markets, the entrepreneur now has his eyes in the international markets and it seems he is all set to dominate the nutraceutical and wellness space globally.

