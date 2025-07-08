In a remarkable fusion of technology and tradition, Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) is gearing up to launch Gaumitra App, a digital initiative that promises to reshape the way India approaches cow protection, rural empowerment, and community engagement. It will be developed as a PAN India platform that will unite Gaushalas, farmers, donors, and volunteers. It aims to become a national backbone for real-time cow rescue, sustainable livelihoods, and transparent Seva.

India, home to the World's largest cattle population, continues to face challenges such as illegal transport, stray cow management, and inefficient support systems for gaushalas and dairy farmers. Gaumitra App by RGSS strives to fill this critical void through digital intervention backed by grassroots action.

Narendra Kumar, Founder and National Convener of Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS), said, "Gaumitra app is a part of our mission to digitally empower India's cow protection ecosystem and support farmers who treat cows as family. It will bring accountability, speed, and inclusiveness to a space that has long needed structure."

Tech for Tradition: What Makes Gaumitra App Unique

At its core, the Gaumitra App by Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) will allow any citizen to report cases of cow cruelty, abandonment, or illegal transport through a mobile app or web platform. The reported data is likely to be routed in real time to RGSS's decentralized rescue network, enabling timely intervention.

Gaumitra App will offer free Gauseva training modules to volunteers and farmers, covering topics such as A2 milk production, cow-based organic farming, and legal rights related to cow protection. Besides this, it offers a built-in marketplace for cow-based products such as milk, ghee, cow dung cakes, and organic fertilizers, offering farmers a direct-to-consumer channel without middlemen.

Public Participation: The Pillar of Gaumitra App by RGSS

One of the strongest pillars of Gaumitra App is its participatory architecture. Citizens can raise alerts, volunteers can conduct rescue operations, dairy farmers can earn through cow-based enterprises, and donors can directly fund cow fodder or ambulances.

"Gaumitra App revolves around mobilizing public participation. When technology aligns with Dharma, citizens become stakeholders, not just participators," Says Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Trustee and National Coordinator Tech and Innovation at Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS).

Venugopal Naidu further added, "This hybrid model, tech-driven and community-operated, will show early impact. In pilot states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, rescue response time is supposed to go down to under 2 hrs. Our roadmap is clear for Gaumitra. We are aiming to onboard 5000+ gaushalas all over India with real-time dashboards. We will train 1 lakh gausevaks through online and offline hybrid courses. We are striving to support 25000+ rural entrepreneurs in building sustainable income through cow-based organic products."

The vision of Gaumitra App is backed by strategic partnerships in the CSR and agritech space, along with growing support from Panchayats, local NGOs, and veterinary institutions.

Shedding light on Gaumitra App, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, said, "The goal is to create a full-stack ecosystem where protection, prosperity, and purpose go hand-in-hand. The synergy between RGSS's grassroots infrastructure and Gaumitra's digital architecture is being hailed as a model for how legacy institutions can modernize without losing their soul. With Gaumitra App, Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) is stepping into the digital age, offering data-driven insights to policymakers, real-time transparency to citizens, and livelihood tools to farmers."

Pointing out the National recognition and call for Collaboration, Narendra Kumar stated, "We welcome collaboration with CSR Arms, civil society groups, and tech institutions who believe in digital seva. Gaumitra is a national mission of Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) that puts Dharma, Development, and Data (3 D's) on the same path of revival of Gau Rashtra.

Currently, Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS), in joint association with Mati India, Khabar Kisan Ki, Hindrise Social Welfare Foundation, Aatmnirbhar Sena, Dairy Agri Consultant, and Kamdhenu Gauveda is leading the Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025. The leaders who are passionately driving the wheels to make this Yatra successful are Narendra Kumar, Bharat Singh Rajpurohit, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Rohit Bisht, and Harshad Gugaliya.