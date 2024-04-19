Dibakar Banerjee is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film - Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. During one of the recent promotions, Banerjee spoke about working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and how his tragic death made the director cut himself off from the world.

Dibakar revealed that when Sushant passed away, all he could see was people waiting for spicy gossips and coming up with various flabbergasting theories. He added that it saddened him to see people talking about who gave him drugs and who he used to take drugs with. The director added that he couldn't find anyone saying that they missed the talented actor.

Conspiracy theories around Sushant's death

"Nobody was saying 'We are missing Sushant'. Nobody was talking about how despite being an outsider he acted in television and finally made his debut in movies. Everyone was just speculating about the conspiracy, how he died, who gave drugs to Sushant, who murdered him," he told Siddharth Kannan.

"Where was the lament for Sushant? Where is the retrospective on his films? Those who loved him should have organised a screening of his movies and discussed about it. Why don't we cherish all his good memories? Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gate to misery borne," he further said.

Dibakar's LSD 2

Dibakar further said that all those who missed him should have held a screening of his films and discussed him. He reasoned that people should have celebrated his work after his death instead of forming negative narratives around him. On the work front, Dibakar Banerjee's last film was Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar which didn't fare well at the box office. With LSD 2, the director is hoping for a good comeback.