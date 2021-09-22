At least six employees have been reportedly injured in a gas leak incident in the Abhijit ferroalloys industry. The incidence happened in a special economic zone in Vishakapatnam District in Andhra Pradesh.

The injured have been shifted to a local government hospital there for treatment. Police have said five to six employees have been injured in a gas leak. The injured have been evicted immediately to the local hospital. One person is said to be in critical condition.

The panic spread amongst the employees who were seen running around. At the moment, the employees and the company has managed to take the situation into control. The police have initiated an investigation related to the incident.

(This is a developing story, will be updated with further details later)