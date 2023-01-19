Leading wearable brand Garmin on Thursday announced the launch of its new 'Instinct Crossover' series of multisport smartwatches for Indian consumers, which includes two variants.

The 'Instinct Crossover' comes in black and 'Instinct Crossover Solar' comes in graphite colour, which will both be available from Friday at Rs 55,990 and Rs 61,990 respectively, the company said in a statement.

The Crossover series delivers a full suite of wellness features including 'Sleep Score' and 'Advanced Sleep Monitoring'.

It also allows users to record key health metrics, such as 'Body Battery', stress and heart rate in a single view.

"Instinct Crossover's bold, luminescent watch hands dynamically enhance Garmin's robust 24/7 health monitoring and activity tracking features in an easy-to-read digital display," the company said.

Instinct Crossover -- Solar edition is said to provide up to 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with solar charging.

"With people getting more inclined towards active and healthy lifestyle, we are excited to expand our Instinct series in India," said Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

"Garmin brings a hybrid GPS multisport smartwatch in India that redefines the modern adventure smartwatch, as the pandemic dread subsides and people in India start stepping out for outdoor tracking, travelling and driving. Instinct Crossover is specifically designed for those who prefer the look of a rugged traditional watch but also love to have the latest technology on their wrist," Pillai added.

Moreover, the new series comes with thermal and shock resistance.

With the new RevoDrive analogue hand technology, the Instinct Crossover can deliver accurate time keeping even in the harshest activities and environments.

"Users will now get Instinct Crossover -- solar edition's infinite battery life in battery saver mode with solar charging which provides traditionalAanalogueAfeatures like time, date and a stopwatch."

Additionally, the series provides "GPS tracking, multi-GNSS support, ABC sensors, TracBack routing, which helps users navigate the same route back to their starting point, and Reference Point, which helps keep track of a known place relative to their location", the company said.

