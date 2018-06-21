Real Madrid super star Gareth Bale's agent has finally broken the silence over the uncertainty surrounding the forward's future.

Gareth Bale scored Real Madrid's second and third goal in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, which his side won 3-1. After the final, the former Tottenham Hotspur star said that he was unhappy because he did not play regularly in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United wanted to bring the 28 year old to Old Trafford before he joined Real Madrid, which was in the year 2013. Multiple reports from England and Spain go on to say that the Red Devils are still willing to make another attempt in signing him in the summer transfer window.

Now, the former English Premier League super star's agent, who is Jonathan Barnett has said he will have a chat with Real Madrid and see if Gareth Bale is still needed at the club.

"I think we have to have a chat with Real Madrid and see where we're going," Jonathan Barnett told Sky Sports News at Ascot races.

"He wants a better year than he had last year. He wants to play more, and that's paramount to him. I think he's one of the top three or four players on earth. For somebody like him, he has to play. It's not about money.

"He wants to win the Ballon d'Or and I think he can. I think he's the best there has ever been in that sense (a British player abroad), unless someone can name me someone who's been more successful.

"I think that goal (in the Champions League final) elevated an interest in him. But we already knew how good he is. He doesn't need to prove how good he is. It was a magnificent goal and the timing was great too.

"He loves his life in Spain. He has three children, and he's very happy there. But we have to see. He has to play football."

Jonathan Barnett is an Arsenal fan and he was asked if there was any chance that Gareth Bale, who previously player for Tottenham Hotspur, could play for their local rivals.

"(As an Arsenal fan) I'd love him to play there but it's got as much chance as me going to the moon," the Welsh forward's agent went on to add.